"Suicídio não é moda". Burberry alvo de críticas após peça de roupa polémica

Modelo vestiu camisola com cordão em forma de nó de forca.

17:31

A marca Burberry foi criticada nos últimos dias nas redes sociais após uma das suas modelos desfilar com uma camisola com um cordão em forma de nó de forca na Semana da Moda em Londres."Suicídio não é moda", pode ler-se numa publicação, no Instagram, feita por uma das modelos que também participou no desfile.A modelo não gostou da peça e o crescimento das críticas nas redes sociais levou a que a própria marca divulgasse um comunicado. A Burberry pediu desculpas relativamente ao incómodo causado pelo design, "inspirado num tema náutico".