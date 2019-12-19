 
Tiroteio em Moscovo faz três mortos perto da sede dos serviços de segurança russos

Testemunhas estão a partilhar vídeos do aparato policial nas redes sociais nas redondezas da sede do FSB no centro de Moscovo.
Correio da Manhã 15:50
Um tiroteio matou três pessoas perto da sede dos serviços de segurança russos, no centro de Moscovo, Rússia, esta quinta-feira. A informação está a ser avançada pela RT. 

O autor dos disparos, segundo a Interfax, foi neutralizado, mas as autoridades ainda não confirmaram a sua identidade. 

Várias testemunhas estão a partilhar vídeos do aparato policial nas redes sociais.



