Tiroteio em Moscovo faz três mortos perto da sede dos serviços de segurança russos

#BREAKING UPDATE: 3 security guards of the Russian secret service (FSB) in #Moscow been killed after a gunman opened fire pic.twitter.com/iG92AoYEhD — News flash (@BRNewsFlash) December 19, 2019

Um tiroteio matou três pessoas perto da sede dos serviços de segurança russos, no centro de Moscovo, Rússia, esta quinta-feira. A informação está a ser avançada pela RT.O autor dos disparos, segundo a Interfax, foi neutralizado, mas as autoridades ainda não confirmaram a sua identidade.Várias testemunhas estão a partilhar vídeos do aparato policial nas redes sociais.



