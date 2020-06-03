 
Tiroteio faz um morto e um ferido em Nova Iorque

Polícia abateu o atacante.
Correio da Manhã 09:20
FOTO: Twitter
Um homem abriu fogo esta terça-feira em Brooklyn, Nova Iorque, e feriu uma pessoa. A polícia abateu o atacante depois de uma troca de tiros. 

O ataque aconteceu por volta das 21h26 (hora local).

No Twitter, Jeffrey Maddrey, o chefe assistente da polícia que está ao comando, publicou a fotografia da arma usada pelo atacante. 
nova iorque brooklyn crime lei e justiça polícia
