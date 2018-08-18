Correio da Manhã

Treina filho de cinco anos para ser igual a Cristiano Ronaldo

Pai de Arat Hosseini tornou o filho um fenómeno da Internet.
14:51
Arat Hosseini, é um menino iraniano com apenas cinco anos, treina como se fosse um atleta de alta competição e já é um fenómeno na Internet.

É o pai, Mohamad Hosseini, quem dá os treinos depois de ter deixado o emprego para se poder dedicar ao menino e fazer dele "um dos melhores do mundo".



A criança treina desde os dois anos de idade. Aos três anos queria ser ginasta e aos cinco já diz querer ser jogador de futebol e ser um dia, o novo Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Quando a minha mulher ficou grávida, fomos ao médico e ele disse que o bebé era um menino. Fiquei muito feliz e quando contei aos meus amigos eles disseram que o meu filho iria ser um como nós. E isto fez-me pensar. Eu não gostava que o meu filho se tornasse igual a nós, até porque eu estava a trabalhar intensivamente para ganhar dinheiro e só conseguia o suficiente para pagar impostos, alugar uma casa e comprar comida", contou o pai ao Daily Mail em 2016.

Entre críticas e elogios, Arat já tem mais de 1,5 milhões de seguidores no Instagram onde o pai partilha os treinos do menino.

Mohamad explica que nunca obrigou Arat a fazer nada mas há alguns vídeos onde a criança aparece a chorar pelos esforços feitos nos treinos.




Sometimes Arat says, dad I feel very strong today and I believe I can break my record ! Today he said I want to do 90 push-ups, but sadly he didn’t achieve the goal he set for himself. that’s why he started crying and decided to do it again, but I told him you should rest for a while and I’m sure next time when you try, you will be able to break your record Translated by @asa_kh ???? ???? ????? ???? ???? ?? ????? ??? ???? ? ?????? ??? ????? ?? ????. ????? ??? ???? ?? ??????? ??? ?? ??? ??? ? ???? ?????? ?????? ??? ???? ???? ?? ???? ????? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ???? ???? ??? ??? ?? ? ?????? ???? ??? ?????? ????? ????? ????. #pushup #arathosseini #arat #iran #mazandaran #tehran #????_????? #???? #????? #???????? #???????? #????? #?????? #???? #????? #????? #????? #??? #??? #fatherandson #kids

Uma publicação partilhada por Arat (@arat.gym) a

