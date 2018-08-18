Treina filho de cinco anos para ser igual a Cristiano Ronaldo

Arat really loves to have a nice six pack, in this exercise I did not want to tell him anything but when I realize that he is crying due to his pain, and he still tends to carry on his exercise I told him that's enough, but he wanted to continuou Arat will be successful and achieve all his goal by his endeavor and his strengths Transated by : @Asalfarahani1995 ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ?? ???? ????? ????? ?? ??? ????? ???? ????????? ?? ?? ????? ??? ???? ????? ??? ?? ?? ??? ???? ????? ??? ??? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ??? ???? ???? ?? ?? ? ????? ?? ?? ???? ??? ???? ????? ??? ??? ???? ?????? ????? ?????. ???? ????? ?? ???? ? ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ???? ?????.
Sometimes Arat says, dad I feel very strong today and I believe I can break my record ! Today he said I want to do 90 push-ups, but sadly he didn’t achieve the goal he set for himself. that’s why he started crying and decided to do it again, but I told him you should rest for a while and I’m sure next time when you try, you will be able to break your record Translated by @asa_kh ???? ???? ????? ???? ???? ?? ????? ??? ???? ? ?????? ??? ????? ?? ????. ????? ??? ???? ?? ??????? ??? ?? ??? ??? ? ???? ?????? ?????? ??? ???? ???? ?? ???? ????? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ???? ???? ??? ??? ?? ? ?????? ???? ??? ?????? ????? ????? ????. #pushup #arathosseini #arat #iran #mazandaran #tehran #????_????? #???? #????? #???????? #???????? #????? #?????? #???? #????? #????? #????? #??? #??? #fatherandson #kids
