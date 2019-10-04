 
Cinco mortos em aterragem de emergência na Ucrânia. Avião saiu de Vigo e ficou sem combustível

Aeronave em causa pertencia à empresa Ukraine Air Alliance.
Correio da Manhã 08:44
Pelo menos cinco pessoas morreram e três ficaram feridas numa aterragem de emergência de um avião An-12 na cidade ucraniana de Lviv.

De acordo com o jornal espanhol La Vanguardia, a aeronave, procedente de Espanha, teve de fazer uma aterragem de emergência devido a falta de combustível.



No avião seguiam a bordo oito pessoas, das quais sete tripulantes. Após a aterragem, os meios de socorro e emergência foram mobilizados para o local.



A aeronave em causa pertence à empresa Ukraine Air Alliance. Realizava uma rota entre Vigo e Lviv.

Em atualização
An-12 Lviv Espanha Vigo aviões aviação acidentes e desastres Mundo
