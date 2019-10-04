Cinco mortos em aterragem de emergência na Ucrânia. Avião saiu de Vigo e ficou sem combustível

Edição Portugal | África
An transport Aircraft AN-12 crashed in Lviv city. According to preliminaray information, as a result of the crash, 3 people were killed and 3 others were injured, and the fate of 2 people is unknown.— air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) October 4, 2019
pic.twitter.com/zQejC7RA1D