3

Trump demite conselheiro para a Segurança Nacional

Anúncio de presidente norte-americano foi feito através do Twitter.
10 de Setembro de 2019 às 17:14
Donald Trump, presidente dos EUA
Donald Trump, o presidente dos Estados Unidos da América, anunciou esta terça-feira a demissão do seu conselheiro de Segurança Nacional, John Bolton, através do Twitter.

"Informei John Bolton na noite passada que os seus serviços já não são mais necessários na Casa Branca. Descordo fortemente com muitas das suas sugestões, tal como das de outras pessoas na administração, e por isso solicitei que se demitisse, acabando por o fazer esta manhã. Agradeço muito ao John pelo seu serviço. Nomearei um novo conselheiro para a Segurança Nacional já na próxima semana", pode ler-se na publicação.



Bolton estava no cargo desde abril de 2018.

Em atualização
segurança nacional john bolton donald trump twitter
