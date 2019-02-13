Turistas que esperavam dias de sol no Havai foram surpreendidos com neve

Esta semana terá sido registada a maior queda de neve de sempre na ilha de Maui.

Os turistas que visitam o Havai por estes dias, e que esperavam encontrar sol e bom tempo, foram surpreendidos com neve e gelo.Um dos destinos de férias de preferência no que ao sol e praia diz respeito está a ser alvo de notícia por causa da neve. O fenómeno deve-se a uma massa de ar frio, conhecida como 'Kona Low', que chegou ao Havai no final da última semana.Num cenário "ártico", foi assim que ficou a ilha de Maui no passado domingo. Esta terá sido a maior queda de neve de sempre naquela região.