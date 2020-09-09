 
Vice-presidente da Comissão Europeia viaja para Londres para "reunião extraordinária" sobre o Brexit

Nova Lei do Mercado Interno que gerou críticas sobre uma possível violação do direito internacional.
Correio da Manhã 9 de Setembro de 2020 às 23:02
O vice-presidente da Comissão Europeia, Maros Sevcovic, vai esta quinta-feira viajar para Londres a fim de ter uma "reunião extraordinária" para discutir o acordo sobre o Brexit. O anúncio foi feito por Erik Mamer, porta-voz da Comissão Europeia.


Recorde-se que a entidade se mostrou preocupada com a intenção do Reino Unido de mudar a sua posição no que respeita aos acordos sobre o Brexit, quando o governo britânico revelou uma nova Lei do Mercado Interno que gerou críticas sobre uma possível violação do direito internacional.
