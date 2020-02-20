Imagens mostram descarrilamento de comboio na Austrália que fez dois mortos e dezenas de feridos

Shocking scenes at Wallan. I’ve been sent this video that shows the aftermath of the passenger train derailment @theage pic.twitter.com/ry6v9YCv0N

The day got worse. The train crashed. We're fine @TrishBolton3 We'll be there for breakfast Poor driver is injured though #Melbourne @abcnews #traincrash pic.twitter.com/k14q2cE53N