Imagens mostram descarrilamento de comboio na Austrália que fez dois mortos e dezenas de feridos

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
A bordo do comboio estariam cerca de 160 pessoas. O descarrilamento deu-se cerca das 7h50 (hora local) perto da cidade de Wallan.
Shocking scenes at Wallan. I’ve been sent this video that shows the aftermath of the passenger train derailment @theage pic.twitter.com/ry6v9YCv0N— erin pearson (@epearson_3) February 20, 2020
The day got worse. The train crashed. We're fine @TrishBolton3 We'll be there for breakfast Poor driver is injured though #Melbourne @abcnews #traincrash pic.twitter.com/k14q2cE53N— Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020