2

Imagens mostram descarrilamento de comboio na Austrália que fez dois mortos e dezenas de feridos

Seguiam a bordo do comboio cerca de 160 pessoas.
Correio da Manhã 10:43
Duas pessoas morreram e dezenas ficaram feridas na Austrália na sequência de um descarrilamento de um comboio que fazia a ligação entre Melbourne e Sydney.

A bordo do comboio estariam cerca de 160 pessoas. O descarrilamento deu-se cerca das 7h50 (hora local) perto da cidade de Wallan.

