Violento incêndio consome fábrica de plásticos em Birmingham no Reino Unido

@WestMidsFire @WMPolice @OFFICIALWMAS @WMASHART on scene at a large scale fire in #tyseleyindustrialestate #smallheath #tyseley #birmingham Please stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed in the local area pic.twitter.com/r8JT5oAuF4

#BREAKING: A massive fire has just broken out for unknown reason in #Birmingham, #UK! Since the #BeirutExplosion there have been many fires worldwide for whatever reason. And now in #Birmingham!#London #England #Birminghamupdates #Beirut #Lebanon #COVID19 #COVID #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/jHjYc319Go