Violento incêndio deflagra junto à Gare de Lyon em Paris. Veja as imagens

Imagens mostram chamas e fumo naquela rua.
Correio da Manhã 17:30
Um violento incêndio deflagrou durante a tarde desta sexta-feira junto à Gare de Lyon, em Paris. O fogo deflagrou nas proximidades da icónica estação ferroviária da capital francesa, levando à evacuação daquela estação.

Vários cibernautas registaram o momento em vídeo, partilhando nas redes sociais as imagens de fumo e fogo naquele local.

