Violento incêndio deflagra junto à Gare de Lyon em Paris. Veja as imagens

Important incendie en cours à proximité de la Gare de Lyon après des tensions entre opposants a la tenue du concert de Fally Ipupa à Bercy et les forces de l’ordre. pic.twitter.com/FwaIL2Iew9— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) February 28, 2020
A massive fire at Paris Gare de Lyon Train Station. What's happening to 2020? pic.twitter.com/5hmechHSJN— Chinmay Sanghi (@ChinmaySanghi) February 28, 2020
Incendie en cours à la Gare de Lyon (Paris) en marge d’un concert d’un rappeur congolais à l’Accord Hôtel Arena pic.twitter.com/gnLAaEbGYV— ?? Le Marmotton Gaulois Réfractaire ?? (@MarmotteDroite) February 28, 2020
Gros incendie à la Gare de Lyon, la fumée ne cesse de s’épaissir... pic.twitter.com/fXvUIHzQBA— Eric Naulleau (@EricNaulleau) February 28, 2020
Lots of damage caused by protesters setting fire to parts of Gare de Lyon. At least 30 motorcycles, scooters & rental cars have been torched. Part of a building was also set alight. Reports it is linked to this evening’s concert of Congolese star Fally Ipupa. #garedelyon pic.twitter.com/66TqMqqrcn— Oliver Miocic (@olivermiocic) February 28, 2020