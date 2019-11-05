Violento incêndio deflagra em mercado na Nigéria

Edição Portugal | África
Markets on Lagos Island currently engulfed by fire. God have mercy #lagos #lagosisland pic.twitter.com/ML6usSM9l2— Coker Tokunboh (@toksrich) 5 de novembro de 2019
#lagosisland— Onye Igbo (@LouisOkpara1) 5 de novembro de 2019
Even the Fire brigade are not able to put off the Fire....It has now gone worse @cchukudebelu @DrJoeAbah @segalink @RealOlaudah @YulEdochie @akaebube @ShehuSani @atiku @erigganewmoney @osita_chidoka @BlackIgboLord @burnaboy @storyfulmatthew pic.twitter.com/ZANrtbqbz9
#balogunmarket May God help us in this nation.. millions of naira lost in a blink of an eye .. #NigeriaNews #lagosisland pic.twitter.com/IxBHHcAS26— showpee (@Showpee42) 5 de novembro de 2019