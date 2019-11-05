 
Violento incêndio deflagra em mercado na Nigéria

Meios de socorro no local.
Correio da Manhã 13:07
Um incêndio deflagrou esta terça-feira no mercado de Balogun, em Lagos, na Nigéria. 

As imagens do incêndio começaram a circular na rede social Twitter, mostrando bem a violência das chamas. 

Os meios de socorro estão no local.


Em atualização
