Violento incêndio destrói hotel em Inglaterra. Veja as imagens impressionantes

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
Patchway and others have been tackling the massive hotel blaze overnight. Be prepared for road closures and traffic this morning. #busynight #buildingcollapse #teamwhitewatch pic.twitter.com/kUhTr3vVOs— Patchway Fire Station (@AFRSPatchway) July 18, 2019
Patchway's crew along with half of the service, have spent the night tackling the hotel fire near Cribbs Causeway. #hotelfire #teamwhitewatch pic.twitter.com/oHn6KS8EAS— Patchway Fire Station (@AFRSPatchway) July 18, 2019