Violento incêndio destrói hotel em Inglaterra. Veja as imagens impressionantes

Circulação da estrada mais próxima foi totalmente cortada.
Correio da Manhã 14:56
Um violento incêndio destruiu esta quinta-feira o hotel Premier Inn, perto do centro comercial Cribbs Causeway em South Gloucestershire, Inglaterra. 

Segundo pode ver-se nas imagens, o edifício não resistiu às chamas. 

A circulação da estrada mais próxima foi totalmente cortada e os bombeiros ainda estão a trabalhar no local.

Uma investigação está a ser realizada para apurar as causas do incêndio.
