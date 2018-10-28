Correio da Manhã

Portugal

Avaria no radar do aeroporto de Lisboa resolvida. Voos divergiram e não houve descolagens

Sistema foi recuperado às 20h46. São esperados atrasos decorrentes desta falha.
21:01
O problema no radar do aeroporto de Lisboa está resolvido, garante o Eurocontrol, que acrescenta que os voos vão agora regressar à normalidade. A NAV - Navegação de Portugal, refere que o sistema foi recuperado às 20h46. São esperados atrasos nos voos decorrentes da avaria. 




O espaço aéreo de Lisboa esteve, na noite deste domingo, limitado devido à avaria em sistemas de radares no aeroporto da capital e alguns voos foram desviados, confirmou à Lusa a NAV - Navegação de Portugal.

"Falha radar total desde as 19h40 às 20h08 através do método de controlo convencional", é referido numa nota da NAV.

"Todo o tráfego que estava dentro da Região de Informação de Voo (RIV) de Lisboa", lê-se na nota, "já tinha aterrado e o tráfego que ainda estava a sobrevoar as RIV adjacentes divergiu para outros aeroportos e não houve descolagens".











A TAP também confirmou a avaria, em resposta a um passageiro no Twitter. No site da ANA, é possível ver que alguns voos com destino a Lisboa foram desviados para outras cidades. 






Muitos passageiros usaram as redes sociais para mostrarem o seu descontentamento sobre a falta de informação sobre o sucedido.












