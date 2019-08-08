 
Nevoeiro matinal gera caos ao longo de todo o dia nos aeroportos de Lisboa e Porto

Vários passageiros relataram as largas horas de espera nos terminais e dentro das aeronaves.
Correio da Manhã 21:16
O nevoeiro matinal que condicionou a visibilidade durante a manhã desta quinta-feira nos aeroportos de Lisboa e Porto obrigou "por razões de segurança, a um maior espaçamento dos aviões no espaço aéreo, criando constrangimentos operacionais e atrasos nos voos", revelou ao CM fonte da ANA - Aeroportos Portugal.

Os aeroportos de Lisboa e Porto foram dos que mais congestionamentos tiveram ao longo do dia em todo o mundo, segundo informações do Flight Radar, sendo que, em Lisboa, os atrasos foram de mais de quatro horas em alguns dos voos.

Tanto as partidas de ambos os aeroportos como as chegadas foram condicionadas ao longo de toda esta quinta-feira. "Embora tenha havido uma progressiva recuperação da normalidade, constrangimentos no espaço aéreo europeu, causados por motivos vários, vieram agravar esta situação", acrescentou a mesma fonte. 

"Até aos constrangimentos de tráfego aéreo estarem resolvidos, as equipas do aeroporto de Lisboa estão a trabalhar para gerir as consequências nas operações aeroportuárias e para mitigar os inconvenientes para os passageiros", concluiu fonte da ANA.

São vários os relatos de passageiros que estiveram dentro de aviões durante algumas horas, não tendo recebido qualquer informação da companhia área:



lisboa madrid portugal ana porto tap air portugal economia negócios e finanças estilo de vida e lazer transportes meteorologia aviação
