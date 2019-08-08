Nevoeiro matinal gera caos ao longo de todo o dia nos aeroportos de Lisboa e Porto

13 horas esperando por un vuelo Lisboa Madrid, de los cuales casi 4 horas fueron dentro del avión porque @AeroportoLisboa no autorizaba la salida, sumado al pésimo servicio de @AirEuropa -merecido último lugar @AirHelp_ES mucho trabajo por aquí https://t.co/HTlsE05VYR — Karen Soacha (@adrisoacha) August 8, 2019







Hello Laura, due to the heavy fog at Lisbon Airport, our operation is being severely affected, with flight delays and the possibility of some flights being diverted to other national airports. — TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) August 8, 2019







Finally on the plane still no word from @tapairportugal don’t know what’s happening with connecting flight. All has been said here in Madeira nothing we can do talk to TAP in Lisbon. Not good customer service #delayed #conedyontour #jaymcgeelive #tourlife #jaymcgeelive #comedian — Jay McGee (@THEJayMcGee) August 8, 2019







@tapairportugal wth? Flight tp1369 from 19:50 delayed to 21:25? What’s up? Will you pay for all the frustration I’m eating away at the airport? And the TAP attendees at the airline service desk was also very disrespectful and gave no fucks to anything I said. This is frustrating. — Lilith Adam Sullivan (@lillylindah) August 8, 2019

O nevoeiro matinal que condicionou a visibilidade durante a manhã desta quinta-feira nos aeroportos de Lisboa e Porto obrigou "por razões de segurança, a um maior espaçamento dos aviões no espaço aéreo, criando constrangimentos operacionais e atrasos nos voos", revelou aofonte da ANA - Aeroportos Portugal.Os aeroportos de Lisboa e Porto foram dos que mais congestionamentos tiveram ao longo do dia em todo o mundo, segundo informações do Flight Radar, sendo que, em Lisboa, os atrasos foram de mais de quatro horas em alguns dos voos.Tanto as partidas de ambos os aeroportos como as chegadas foram condicionadas ao longo de toda esta quinta-feira. "Embora tenha havido uma progressiva recuperação da normalidade, constrangimentos no espaço aéreo europeu, causados por motivos vários, vieram agravar esta situação", acrescentou a mesma fonte."Até aos constrangimentos de tráfego aéreo estarem resolvidos, as equipas do aeroporto de Lisboa estão a trabalhar para gerir as consequências nas operações aeroportuárias e para mitigar os inconvenientes para os passageiros", concluiu fonte da ANA.São vários os relatos de passageiros que estiveram dentro de aviões durante algumas horas, não tendo recebido qualquer informação da companhia área: