Quem é ‘Rafa’ Riancho, o fotógrafo das ondas gigantes da Nazaré

Last picture from yesterday you have sent me amigo We have shared so much fun and great time with you around Like @maya said I don’t think you missed ANY of my waves ridden in Nazare the past 4 seasons. You were so passionated and spreading so much good vibes around Even if it was raining or windy you would stay on that cliff the whole day if any of us were surfing Sunday that swell you were waiting for is coming and we will surf it for you amigo I already miss you 10 WhatsApp /minute messages RIP @rafariancho