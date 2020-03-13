Português lança apelo a especialistas para criarem ventiladores para ajudar infetados com coronavírus

We are working on open source ventilators in order to have a fast and easy solution to be reproduced and assembled locally worldwide.

If you have any skills that you consider might help, join us @ https://t.co/nw526T4mgh#projectopenair please RT and share #TogetherWeRise — Joao Nascimento (@jonisborn) March 11, 2020

This tweet was this morning. 250 people are working together right now. Between engineers, medical staff, software developers, 3D companies. We have admins in 4 time zones just to keep up with the groups. People are amazing. Speechless. Thank you https://t.co/oWPQj5deBT — Joao Nascimento (@jonisborn) March 11, 2020

Um português lançou um apelo nas redes sociais para a criação de ventiladores, uma solução para ajudar os infetados com coronavírus.Na rede social Twitter, João Nascimento, que estuda Neurociência e Filosofia na Universidade de Harvard, nos EUA, lançou o apelo."Estamos a trabalhar num open source de ventiladores de forma a termos uma solução rápida e simples que possa ser reproduzida e montada no local, por todo o mundo. Se tem algumas capacidades que pensa que podem ajudar, junte-se a nós em projectopenair.org"24 horas depois, especialistas nas áreas de engenharia, medicina e outras áreas responderam ao apelo, lançado a 11 de março. No mesmo dia, o português afirmou que eram já 250 pessoas a trabalhar em conjunto, em quatro zonas diferentes."250 pessoas estão a agora a trabalhar juntas. As pessoas são incríveis. Temos administradores em quatro fusos horários apenas para acompanhar os grupos. Sem palavras. Obrigada", escreveu João Nascimento.As notícias mais recentes dão conta da falta de ventiladores nos hospitais portugueses, material essencial para o tratamento de pacientes com dificuldades respiratórias.