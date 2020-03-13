 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Sociedade

Português lança apelo a especialistas para criarem ventiladores para ajudar infetados com coronavírus

24 horas depois, especialistas nas áreas de engenharia, medicina e outras áreas responderam ao apelo.
Correio da Manhã 16:03
Ventilador
Ventilador FOTO: Getty Images
Um português lançou um apelo nas redes sociais para a criação de ventiladores, uma solução para ajudar os infetados com coronavírus.

Na rede social Twitter, João Nascimento, que estuda Neurociência e Filosofia na Universidade de Harvard, nos EUA, lançou o apelo.

"Estamos a trabalhar num open source de ventiladores de forma a termos uma solução rápida e simples que possa ser reproduzida e montada no local, por todo o mundo. Se tem algumas capacidades que pensa que podem ajudar, junte-se a nós em projectopenair.org"

24 horas depois, especialistas nas áreas de engenharia, medicina e outras áreas responderam ao apelo, lançado a 11 de março. No mesmo dia, o português afirmou que eram já 250 pessoas a trabalhar em conjunto, em quatro zonas diferentes.

"250 pessoas estão a agora a trabalhar juntas. As pessoas são incríveis. Temos administradores em quatro fusos horários apenas para acompanhar os grupos. Sem palavras. Obrigada", escreveu João Nascimento.

As notícias mais recentes dão conta da falta de ventiladores nos hospitais portugueses, material essencial para o tratamento de pacientes com dificuldades respiratórias.
joão nascimento questões sociais vírus coronavírus pandemia especialistas harvard twitter
João Nascimento questões sociais vírus coronavírus pandemia especialistas Harvard Twitter
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)