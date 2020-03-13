Português lança apelo a especialistas para criarem ventiladores para ajudar infetados com coronavírus

Edição Portugal | África
We are working on open source ventilators in order to have a fast and easy solution to be reproduced and assembled locally worldwide.— Joao Nascimento (@jonisborn) March 11, 2020
If you have any skills that you consider might help, join us @ https://t.co/nw526T4mgh#projectopenair please RT and share #TogetherWeRise
This tweet was this morning. 250 people are working together right now. Between engineers, medical staff, software developers, 3D companies. We have admins in 4 time zones just to keep up with the groups. People are amazing. Speechless. Thank you https://t.co/oWPQj5deBT— Joao Nascimento (@jonisborn) March 11, 2020