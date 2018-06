Trio de astronautas parte para a Estação Espacial Internacional

#Horizons liftoff replay! @Astro_Alex, @AstroSerena and Sergei are now on their way to the @Space_Station.

Docking is scheduled for 8 June at 13:07 UTC (15:07 UTC).

Coverage starts 12:15 UTC (14:15 CEST) at https://t.co/KjeQ7G1dqL pic.twitter.com/4QihMOcPqT