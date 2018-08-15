Correio da Manhã

Web Summit retira convite a Marine Le Pen

"A presença de Le Pen no Web Summit é desrespeitosa", diz fundador do evento.
12:33
Paddy Cosgrave retirou o convite a Le Pen alegando que a sua presença no Web Summit é desrespeitosa. A decisão surgiu pouco depois de o governo português ter anunciado que não ia pedir à organização que retirasse o convite líder da extrema-direita francesa.

"Com base nos conselhos que recebemos e na grande reação online durante a noite, a sua presença é desrespeitosa em particular no país anfitrião. Também é desrespeitoso para algumas das muitas dezenas de milhares de participantes que se juntam a nós de todo o mundo", disse o fundador do evento no Twitter.


"É claro para mim que a decisão correta para o Web Summit é retirar o convite a Marine Le Pen", disse ainda, de forma incisiva, no Twitter.

O fundador do evendo concluiu ainda que estão disponíveis para sugestões de pessoas apropriadas e napropriadas para falar no Web Summit.


Em atualização

