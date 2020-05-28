 
Cantor preso durante 37 anos por engano leva Elton John às lágrimas

Archie Williams participou no programa de televisão "America's Got Talent"e cantou "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me".
15:23
Cantor preso durante 37 anos por engano leva Elton John às lágrimas FOTO: Getty Images
Archie Williams emocionou a plateia ao cantar "Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me" de Elton John no programa "America's Got Talent". Mas foi a história do homem do Louisiana, nos EUA, que acabou por comover o Mundo. Archie esteve preso durante 37 anos por um crime que não cometeu, foi acusado de violar e esfaquear uma mulher.

O homem acabou por ser libertado após terem sido encontradas novas provas de ADN que acabaram por ilibá-lo do crime.

O músico Elton John acabou por reagir à atuação a partir do seu Twitter oficial e confessou ter ficado em lágrimas ao ver a atuação de "Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me".
