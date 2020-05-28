Cantor preso durante 37 anos por engano leva Elton John às lágrimas

I was moved to tears when I heard Archie’s story and saw him perform "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me". The courage and forgiveness shown by him is truly inspiring. The same spirit that the world found so inspiring with Nelson Mandela. Love, E xx https://t.co/oYxM3IyvWB — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 26, 2020

Archie Williams emocionou a plateia ao cantar "Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me" de Elton John no programa "America's Got Talent". Mas foi a história do homem do Louisiana, nos EUA, que acabou por comover o Mundo. Archie esteve preso durante 37 anos por um crime que não cometeu, foi acusado de violar e esfaquear uma mulher.O homem acabou por ser libertado após terem sido encontradas novas provas de ADN que acabaram por ilibá-lo do crime.O músico Elton John acabou por reagir à atuação a partir do seu Twitter oficial e confessou ter ficado em lágrimas ao ver a atuação de "Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me".