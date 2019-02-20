Correio da Manhã

Meghan Markle viaja para os Estados Unidos para o 'baby shower' do filho

Duquesa de Sussex foi até Nova Iorque para comemorar o nascimento da criança.
15:42
Meghan Markle viajou até Nova Iorque, EUA, para celebrar o nascimento do bebé real. Numa festa privada dedicada ao filho, a duquesa de Sussex contou com a presença de amigos e pessoas que sempre fizeram parte da sua vida.

Segundo avança a revista Hello, a mulher do príncipe Harry viajou até à 'cidade das luzes' onde se encontrou com vários amigos de longa data, entre os quais a melhor amiga e estilista Jessica Mulroney.

Em Nova Iorque, a duquesa de Sussex ainda aproveitou o tempo para fazer compras para o bebé. 

De acordo com a mesma revista, o 'baby shower' irá decorrer já esta terça-feira, dia 19 de fevereiro, onde são esperados 15 convidados, todos do núcleo intimo de Meghan Markle.

O evento está a ser organizado há meses por Jessica Mulroney no hotel Upper East Side. Entre as 15 amigas, estará Benita Litt, Lindsay Roth, Abigail Spencer e Sarah Rafferty, estrelas da série americana Suits, e ainda Prynaka Chopra, Amal Clooney e Serena Williams.  



