Cantora Sinead O'Connor: "Nunca mais quero estar perto de pessoas brancas"

Shuhada Davitt, usou o Twitter para afirmar que nunca mais quer estar com "pessoas brancas" porque "são nojentas".



"O que estou prestes a dizer é algo tão racista que nunca pensei que a minha alma pudesse senti-lo. Mas, sinceramente, nunca mais quero estar perto de pessoas brancas (se é assim que os não muçulmanos são chamados). Em momento algum, por razão alguma. São nojentas", escreve a antiga artista.





I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.