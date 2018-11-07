Correio da Manhã

Cantora Sinead O'Connor: "Nunca mais quero estar perto de pessoas brancas"

Artista convertida ao islamismo afirma que nunca pensou dizer "algo tão racista".
07.11.18
A cantora irlandesa Sinead O'connor, agora convertida ao islamismo, usou as redes sociais para expressar vários comentários polémicos. 

A mulher de 51 anos, que se assume como Shuhada Davitt, usou o Twitter para afirmar que nunca mais quer estar com "pessoas brancas" porque "são nojentas". 

"O que estou prestes a dizer é algo tão racista que nunca pensei que a minha alma pudesse senti-lo. Mas, sinceramente, nunca mais quero estar perto de pessoas brancas (se é assim que os não muçulmanos são chamados). Em momento algum, por razão alguma. São nojentas", escreve a antiga artista. 


Minutos depois, a intérprete de "Nothing Compares 2 U" volta a escrever um comentário dirigido a Trump e aos americanos a propósito das eleições intercalares dos Estados Unidos.

"Toda a gente diz que os pobres americanos são vítimas de Trump. Mas vocês é que o contrataram. Por isso, despeçam-no. Caso contrário, são cúmplices. É o mesmo que acontece com o chamado terrorismo islâmico. Que é exatamente o que o diabo quer e adora", escreve a irlandesa. 


