Correio da Manhã

Desporto

Cristiano Ronaldo perde prémio "The Best" para Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo não marcou presença na Gala onde será premiado o melhor futebolista do mundo.
19:55
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +
Cristiano Ronaldo perdeu o prémio "The Best" para Luka Modric. O madeirense não compareceu na cerimónia.


A brasileira Marta é eleita, pela sexta vez, a melhor jogadora do Mundo.


E os escolhidos para o onze do ano são: De Gea, Dani Alves, Varane, Sérgio Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Kanté, Hazard, Messi, Mbappé e Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lennart Thy conquista o prémio fair play.
O prémio de melhores adeptos foi para os adeptos do Peru.

Reynald Pedros venceu o prémio de melhor treinador de futebol feminino.



Thibaut Courtois venceu o prémio de melhor guarda-redes.



O prémio de melhor treinador foi para o selecionador francês Didier Deschamps.



O melhor golo foi conquistado por Mohamed Salah.


O ator britânico Idris Elba é o apresentador do evento.



A Gala "The Best" vai eleger esta segunda-feira o melhor do mundo.

Modric, à chegada afirmou que "desta vez não" trocou mensagens com Cristiano Ronaldo - ao contrário do que tinha sucedido no prémio de melhor da Europa atribuído pela UEFA - e adiantou: "Cristiano leva estas coisas muito a sério".

Cristiano Ronaldo não esteve presente na Gala. A sua namorada, Georgina, publicou um instastory enigmático cerca de oito horas antes da Gala onde mostra o madeirense com uma coroa na cabeça.

pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!