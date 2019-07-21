Treinador do Dínamo Bucareste sofre ataque cardíaco durante dérbi

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
BREAKING NEWS: Absolutely shocking stuff during the big Dinamo vs Craiova derby! Dinamo manager Neagoe collapsed on his bench. He is now taken care of by the doctors on the ambulance. Players are crying, fans petrified. Shocking scenes! pic.twitter.com/mSNHweOZmZ— Emanuel Rosu (@Emishor) July 21, 2019