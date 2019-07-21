 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Desporto
7

Treinador do Dínamo Bucareste sofre ataque cardíaco durante dérbi

Partida prosseguiu após o socorro ao técnico Eugen Neagoe.
20:19
Treinador do Dinamo sofre ataque cardíaco durante dérbi e partida continua
Treinador do Dinamo sofre ataque cardíaco durante dérbi e partida continua FOTO: Direitos Reservados
O treinador do Dínamo de Bucareste, Eugen Neagoe, colapsou este domingo, no banco de suplentes, durante o dérbi frente ao Universidade de Craiova.

As primeiras informações revelam que Neagoe terá sido vítima de um ataque cardíaco. Uma ambulância entrou no terreno de jogo e vários médicos e jogadores socorreram o técnico.

A partida acabou por prosseguir apesar do sucedido.


Continuar a ler
bucareste dínamo dinamo eugen neagoe universidade de craiova craiova twitter desporto acidentes e desastres futebol
Bucareste Dínamo Dinamo Eugen Neagoe Universidade de Craiova Craiova Twitter desporto acidentes e desastres futebol
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)