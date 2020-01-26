 
"Mal posso acreditar": As reações à morte da estrela de NBA Kobe Bryant

Antigo basquetebolista morreu aos 41 anos num desastre de helicóptero.
21:25
Último encontro de Bryant deverá acontecer a 13 de abril
Aos 37 anos, a estrela dos Los Angeles Lakers dominou a votação entre os adeptos, com 1.891.614 de votos
Kobe Bryant, um dos maiores jogadores da NBA
Kobe Bryant e a filha de 13 anos Gigi
Kobe Bryant e a mulher
O mundo do basquetebol está de luto pela morte da estrela Kobe Bryant.

Aos 41 anos, o antigo jogador dos LA Lakers perdeu a vida num acidente de helicóptero, do qual resultaram outras quatro vítimas mortais, inclusive a sua filha.

Nas redes sociais já foram várias as personalidades, tanto do basquetebol como do desporto em geral, a prestar a sua homenagem ao antigo jogador.
