"Mal posso acreditar": As reações à morte da estrela de NBA Kobe Bryant

O mundo do basquetebol está de luto pela morte da estrela Kobe Bryant.Aos 41 anos, o antigo jogador dos LA Lakers perdeu a vida num acidente de helicóptero, do qual resultaram outras quatro vítimas mortais, inclusive a sua filha.

Kobe just 10 days ago I had the pleasure of meeting you and felt what a great human being you were. I really thank you for some of the kind words you said when we spoke. I am so sad that you are gone. Rest in peace. #rip #kobe pic.twitter.com/viUHR5F2P2 — Nani (@luisnani) January 26, 2020

Estamos unidos aos milhões de fãs e admiradores espalhados pelo mundo para lamentar a morte de Kobe Bryant, um dos maiores atletas de todos os tempos. Nossos pensamentos estão com os familiares e amigos.



#MCFCPortugues pic.twitter.com/8ge9eLZd5N — Manchester City (@ManCityPT) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ???? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Rest easy Legend pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020