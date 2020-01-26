"Mal posso acreditar": As reações à morte da estrela de NBA Kobe Bryant

Edição Portugal | África
Kobe just 10 days ago I had the pleasure of meeting you and felt what a great human being you were. I really thank you for some of the kind words you said when we spoke. I am so sad that you are gone. Rest in peace. #rip #kobe pic.twitter.com/viUHR5F2P2— Nani (@luisnani) January 26, 2020
RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/9ftKq83fRh— Rony Lopes (@Rony10Lopes) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe pic.twitter.com/nanyQBa6zO— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 26, 2020
Estamos unidos aos milhões de fãs e admiradores espalhados pelo mundo para lamentar a morte de Kobe Bryant, um dos maiores atletas de todos os tempos. Nossos pensamentos estão com os familiares e amigos.— Manchester City (@ManCityPT) January 26, 2020
#MCFCPortugues pic.twitter.com/8ge9eLZd5N
Αναπα?σου εν ειρ?νη Κ?μπε. ?σουν ?νας Θρ?λος. / Rest in peace Kobe Bryant, you were a sporting legend. #RIP #MambaForever #KobeBryant #RipKobe #Bryant #Olympiacos pic.twitter.com/T8WoYcXTwe— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ????— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Rest easy Legend pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe ?@kobebryant? pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. pic.twitter.com/McVe3XL2md— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 26, 2020