Chimpanzé reencontra casal que o adotou e emociona a Internet

Limbani foi abandonado pela sua mãe chimpanzé ao sofrer uma pneumonia grave e adotado por um casal que o criou vinte e quatro horas por dia até ser adulto. Agora, um reencontro entre o aninal e os seus "pais humanos" está a emocionar a Internet.



O vídeo, publicado pela Zoological Wildlife Foundation, em Miami, onde vive Limbani, mostra a alegria e surpresa do animal ao ver o seu antigo dono, Jorge, saltando-lhe para o colo aos saltos sem conter a felicidade e os abraços apertados.



Quando o chimpanzé repara na presença da sua mãe adotiva Tania, esposa de Jorge, não esconde a alegria de a voltar a ver.



As imagens são de grande ternura.

The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard. @misstyflower and her husband,Jorge, who helped us raise and take on full around the clock care for the first few months of his life. Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother. Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today. Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same. Limbani by far is the most loved of the entire ZWF family #humanlike #almosthuman #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #intelligence #enrichment #nature_perfection #notpets #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf