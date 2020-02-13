Boris Johnson faz primeira alteração no governo pós-Brexit

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much.— Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 13, 2020