Boris Johnson faz primeira alteração no governo pós-Brexit

Ministro da Irlanda do Norte é o primeiro a ser substituído.
Correio da Manhã 10:28
Julian Smith
Julian Smith FOTO: Getty Images
Boris Johnson já fez a primeira alteração no governo pós-Brexit, ao substituir o ministro da Irlanda do Norte, Julian Smith. Com a remodelação governamental, o primeiro-ministro do Reino Unido pretende "uma geração de talentos", de acordo com o jornal The Guardian.

No twitter, Julian Smith, já se manifestou sobre a sua saída. 

"Servir as pessoas da Irlanda do Norte foi um enorme privilégio. Estou extremamente grato a Boris Johnson por me ter dado a oportunidade de servir esta parte deste incrível país. A cordialidade e o apoio das pessoas da Irlanda do Norte tem sido incríveis. Obrigado por tudo", pode ler-se na publicação.
Irlanda do Norte Boris Johnson Julian Smith The Guardian política questões sociais diplomacia
