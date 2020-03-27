 
Boris Johnson, primeiro-ministro britânico, infetado com coronavírus

Johnson apresenta sintomas ligeiros e vai ficar em isolamento.
Jornal de Negócios 11:21
O primeiro-ministro britânico, Boris Johnson, testou positivo para o novo coronavírus. O anúncio foi feito pelo próprio no Twitter.

"Nas últimas 24 horas, estive com sintomas ligeiros e testei positivo para coronavírus. Agora estou a isolar-me", pode ler-se.

Johnson continuará a liderar o governo e a resposta do país ao coronavírus.

Em atualização
Boris Johnson coronavírus saúde infeção Mundo
