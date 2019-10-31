Cavalo a salvo volta para trás para resgatar outros em fogo na Califórnia

Edição Portugal | África
Incredible video of a horse going back to rescue two more horses from the fire caught by @CBSLA @joybenedict and her crew. You'll see this and more on the @CBSEveningNews with @NorahODonnell tonight and continuing on @CBSLA and @CBSNLive pic.twitter.com/2reAZhunDe— George Whipple Jr. (@gwhipp) October 30, 2019
Horse vet here: horses seek their herd mates when frightened. This is why a lone horse will run back into a burning barn. Only the most alpha stallion or mare will take point when in danger. Horses live by the code: stronger together— Betsy Connolly (@dvmmum) October 30, 2019