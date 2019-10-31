 
Cavalo a salvo volta para trás para resgatar outros em fogo na Califórnia

Chamas consumiram centenas de hectares. Veja as imagens.
Leonor Riso/SÁBADO 18:50
Os fogos na Califórnia, EUA, consumiram quase 31 mil hectares de território. Um deles, o Easy Fire, deflagrou na quarta-feira e atingiu uma zona conhecida pelos ranchos de cavalos. Um destes animais tinha sido salvo quando voltou para trás para ir buscar um cavalo e um potro.

O momento foi filmado pelas câmaras da CBS. Além de um número desconhecido de animais, cerca de 30 mil pessoas receberam ordem de evacuação. Esta manhã, 10% do incêndio estava contido, de acordo com a Reuters.



As imagens tornaram-se virais. Em Portugal, Nuno Markl partilhou o vídeo do momento em que o cavalo se junta aos outros dois nas redes sociais. 

Isto é heróico. Nos incêndios de Simi Valley, Califórnia, um cavalo volta atrás para ir buscar a família. Perdoem-me o spoiler: ele consegue. ♥?

Os cavalos da zona foram salvos por dezenas de voluntários, que os colocaram em reboques. Os fogos têm-se espalhado devido ao tempo seco e aos ventos fortes que se sentem na zona.



Uma veterinária comentou o vídeo no Twitter, indicando que os cavalos procuram os seus amigos de manada quando estão assustados. 



Um cavalo já teve que ser eutanasiado por partir as duas patas enquanto fugia, detalha o jornal Daily Mail.
easy fire califórnia eua october nuno markl economia negócios e finanças acidentes e desastres media agricultura e pescas autoridades locais
