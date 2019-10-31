Cavalo a salvo volta para trás para resgatar outros em fogo na Califórnia

Incredible video of a horse going back to rescue two more horses from the fire caught by @CBSLA @joybenedict and her crew. You'll see this and more on the @CBSEveningNews with @NorahODonnell tonight and continuing on @CBSLA and @CBSNLive pic.twitter.com/2reAZhunDe — George Whipple Jr. (@gwhipp) October 30, 2019

Horse vet here: horses seek their herd mates when frightened. This is why a lone horse will run back into a burning barn. Only the most alpha stallion or mare will take point when in danger. Horses live by the code: stronger together — Betsy Connolly (@dvmmum) October 30, 2019

Os fogos na Califórnia, EUA, consumiram quase 31 mil hectares de território. Um deles, o Easy Fire, deflagrou na quarta-feira e atingiu uma zona conhecida pelos ranchos de cavalos. Um destes animais tinha sido salvo quando voltou para trás para ir buscar um cavalo e um potro.O momento foi filmado pelas câmaras da CBS. Além de um número desconhecido de animais, cerca de 30 mil pessoas receberam ordem de evacuação. Esta manhã, 10% do incêndio estava contido, de acordo com a Reuters.As imagens tornaram-se virais. Em Portugal, Nuno Markl partilhou o vídeo do momento em que o cavalo se junta aos outros dois nas redes sociais.Os cavalos da zona foram salvos por dezenas de voluntários, que os colocaram em reboques. Os fogos têm-se espalhado devido ao tempo seco e aos ventos fortes que se sentem na zona.Uma veterinária comentou o vídeo no Twitter, indicando que os cavalos procuram os seus amigos de manada quando estão assustados.Um cavalo já teve que ser eutanasiado por partir as duas patas enquanto fugia, detalha o jornal Daily Mail.