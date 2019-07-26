 
Edição Portugal
Mundo
Donald Trump ameaça França após novo imposto sobre empresas digitais

Presidente dos EUA anunciou uma ação recíproca substancial em resposta à "tolice de Macron".
Correio da Manhã 18:35
Donald Trump reagiu esta sexta-feira ao imposto digital francês sobre as grandes empresas tecnológicas americanas.

O presidente dos EUA anunciou uma ação recíproca substancial em resposta à "tolice de Macron".

"Eu sempre disse que o vinho americano é melhor que o vinho francês!", concluiu Trump.


