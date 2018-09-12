Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Homem atropela multidão e mata nove pessoas na China

Vídeos mostram a violência do ataque numa zona muito movimentada de Hengyang, na China.
17:53
  • partilhe
  • 3
  • +
Um homem de 54 anos acelerou contra uma multidão em Hengyang, província de Hunan, na China e matou pelo menos nove pessoas deixando ainda várias dezenas de feridos.

Yang Zanyun, que conduzia um SUV vermelho, guiou a alta velocidade contra dezenas de pessoas na cidade de Hengyang na China.

Nas redes sociais foram partilhados vários vídeos do momento: 





pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!