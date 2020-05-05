Judi Dench torna-se a estrela mais velha de sempre a fazer capa da Vogue aos 85 anos

Edição Portugal | África
Tendo interpretado a personagem M ao lado de Pierce Brosnan nos filmes do 007, Dench foi questionada sobre o futuro destes filmes, com o atual 007 Daniel Craig a afirmar que o próximo 'No Time To Die' - adiado para novembro devido à pandemia de coronavírus - será o seu último. Especula-se que o futuro dos filmes '007' possa passar por uma protagonista feminina.
Judi afirma que apesar de ser a favor das ações femininas, quando questionada sobre uma mulher a interpretar Bond, a atriz respondeu: "Chamaria-se outra coisa, então?"
Dame Judi ganhou seu Oscar de melhor atriz secundária pelo drama romântico de 1998 de Shakespeare In Love, produzido pelo magnata Weinstein.
Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.