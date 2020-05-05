 
Judi Dench torna-se a estrela mais velha de sempre a fazer capa da Vogue aos 85 anos

Atriz falou sobre temas como a queda de Harvey Weinstein e sobre a hipótese do filme '007' ter um James Bond feminino. 
Correio da Manhã 17:15
Judi Dench tornou-se, aos 85 anos, a estrela mais velha de sempre a fazer capa da Vogue britânica. A atriz conta com uma carreira de mais de 60 anos e não pensa sequer em reforma. Também não se preocupa em dar opiniões francas sobre temas como a queda de Harvey Weinstein ou sobre a hipótese do filme '007' ter um James Bond feminino. 

O seu mais recente trabalho foi na adaptação do musical Cats, e Judi diz que ficou descontente com o resultado e acrescenta que parecia "sarnenta". 

Tendo interpretado a personagem M ao lado de Pierce Brosnan nos filmes do 007, Dench foi questionada sobre o futuro destes filmes, com o atual 007 Daniel Craig a afirmar que o próximo 'No Time To Die' - adiado para novembro devido à pandemia de coronavírus - será o seu último. Especula-se que o futuro dos filmes '007' possa passar por uma protagonista feminina. 

Judi afirma que apesar de ser a favor das ações femininas, quando questionada sobre uma mulher a interpretar Bond, a atriz respondeu: "Chamaria-se outra coisa, então?"

Dame Judi ganhou seu Oscar de melhor atriz secundária pelo drama romântico de 1998 de Shakespeare In Love, produzido pelo magnata Weinstein.

Sobre Harvey Weinstein, Judi garante que é bom que estas coisas sejam tornadas públicas e mostrou-se solidária com as suas vítimas. 

