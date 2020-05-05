Judi Dench torna-se a estrela mais velha de sempre a fazer capa da Vogue aos 85 anos

ou sobre a hipótese do filme '007' ter um James Bond feminino.

Judi Dench tornou-se, aos 85 anos, a estrela mais velha de sempre a fazer capa da Vogue britânica. A atriz conta com uma carreira de mais de 60 anos e não pensa sequer em reforma. Também não se preocupa em dar opiniões francas sobre temas como a queda de Harvey WeinsteinO seu mais recente trabalho foi na adaptação do musical Cats, e Judi diz que ficou descontente com o resultado e acrescenta que parecia "sarnenta".

Tendo interpretado a personagem M ao lado de Pierce Brosnan nos filmes do 007, Dench foi questionada sobre o futuro destes filmes, com o atual 007 Daniel Craig a afirmar que o próximo 'No Time To Die' - adiado para novembro devido à pandemia de coronavírus - será o seu último. Especula-se que o futuro dos filmes '007' possa passar por uma protagonista feminina.

Judi afirma que apesar de ser a favor das ações femininas, quando questionada sobre uma mulher a interpretar Bond, a atriz respondeu: "Chamaria-se outra coisa, então?"



Dame Judi ganhou seu Oscar de melhor atriz secundária pelo drama romântico de 1998 de Shakespeare In Love, produzido pelo magnata Weinstein.

