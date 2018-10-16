Correio da Manhã

Vídeos mostram ponte a ser levada pela violência das inundações no Texas

Ponte de Kinsland, no Texas, Estados Unidos, colapsou devido às inundações.
16:34
O mau tempo e as inundações continuam a fazer estragos um pouco por todo o mundo, esta terça-feira, no Texas, Estados Unidos, uma ponte ficou totalmente destruída devido à força da água.

A ponte Kingsland, no Texas, Estados Unidos, colapsou devido às inundações.










