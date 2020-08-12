Jibril Aliyu

#JusticeForJibril

The worst child abuse of our time..



This is a story of a boy called Jibril Aliyu, who hails from Badariya Area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. He was chained alongside animals by his 2 stepmother for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/v0SHqn0dHF — Manir Jega (@manirjegah) August 10, 2020

, um menino nigeriano de 10 anos, foi resgatado depois de ser deixado à morte num abrigo para animais em ruínas, apenas com direito aos restos de ração que eram deixados para as cabras e galinhas com as quais partilhava o espaço.O menino foi acorrentado a uma coluna de madeira e ali permaneceu durante cerca de dois anos, entregue à sua própria sorte.A vida voltou a sorrir aquando vários advogados da Rede de Direitos Humanos descobriram e denunciaram o caso do menino, acabando por resgata-lo daquele cenário de horror.Hamza Attahiru, um dos advogados e principal impulsionador do resgate, denunciou que a família devivia confortavelmente dentro de uma casa enquanto a criança era deixada na miséria, ao lado de animais.está a receber tratamentos no Hospital Memorial Sir Yahaya em Birnin Kebbi. O padrasto e as madrastas foram detidos.