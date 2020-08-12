 
Menino de 10 anos entregue à morte. Viveu durante dois anos com animais e restos de ração em cenário de horror

Pai e madrastas foram detidos. Família vivia confortavelmente enquanto criança passava fome.
Iúri Martins 07:48
Menino de 10 anos entregue à morte. Vivia com animais e restos de ração em cenário de horror
Jibril Aliyu
Abrigo para animais onde o menino foi resgatado
Jibril Aliyu, um menino nigeriano de 10 anos, foi resgatado depois de ser deixado à morte num abrigo para animais em ruínas, apenas com direito aos restos de ração que eram deixados para as cabras e galinhas com as quais partilhava o espaço.

O menino foi acorrentado a uma coluna de madeira e ali permaneceu durante cerca de dois anos, entregue à sua própria sorte.

A vida voltou a sorrir a Jibril Aliyu quando vários advogados da Rede de Direitos Humanos descobriram e denunciaram o caso do menino, acabando por resgata-lo daquele cenário de horror.

Hamza Attahiru, um dos advogados e principal impulsionador do resgate, denunciou que a família de Jibril Aliyu vivia confortavelmente dentro de uma casa enquanto a criança era deixada na miséria, ao lado de animais.

Jibril Aliyu está a receber tratamentos no Hospital Memorial Sir Yahaya em Birnin Kebbi. O padrasto e as madrastas foram detidos.
jibril aliyu questões sociais nigéria direitos humanos
