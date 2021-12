A ministra do Partido Trabalhista do Brexit, Jenny Chapman, já reagiu no Twitter: "Como se já não soubéssemos, a renúncia de Lord Frost mostra que o governo está um caos".



As if we didn’t already know, Lord Frost resigning shows the government’s in chaos. The country needs leadership not a lame duck PM whose MPs and cabinet have lost faith in him. Boris Johnson needs to apologise to the public and explain what his plan is for the next few weeks.