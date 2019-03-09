Miss Universo morre aos 20 anos de ataque cardíaco durante férias com a família

Lotte van der Ze entrou em coma após uma paragem cardíaca, na Áustria.

A modelo holandesa Lotte van der Zee, ex-miss universo, morreu aos 20 anos na sequência de um ataque cardíaco fatal durante as férias numa viagem de esqui em Westendorf, na Áustria.Segundo avança a Fox News, a mulher entrou em coma após uma paragem cardíaca que sofreu durante as férias com a sua família, acabando por morrer na passada quarta-feira depois de ter sido transferida para um hospital de Munique, na Alemanha.A notícia foi dada pelos pais da modelo, que ganhou o título de Miss Teen Universo em 2017, na rede social Instagram."É incrivelmente surreal que a nossa querida Lotte já não esteja entre nós. Temos os corações partidos. Queremos agradecer a todos por todo o apoio e mensagens emocionantes", escreveram os pais numa publicação.De acordo com um jornal local, os pais relataram que a filha havia saído com amigos na noite anterior e que nunca tinha dado quaisquer sinais de queixas de saúde.