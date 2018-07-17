Modelo amamenta filha em desfile da Sports Illustrated

Imagens estão a gerar polémica.

Michigan, nos Estados Unidos, é uma das 16 finalistas do evento de moda da marca e desfilou num fato de banho dourado enquanto amamentava a filha de cinco meses.



A menina, Ari, usava uns auscultadores para estar protegida do barulho da música e multidão.



Apesar de ter recebido milheres de elogios pela atitude "de coragem", Mara não entende o porquê de tanta atenção.



"Nem acredito que estou a ver manchetes com fotografias minhas e da minha filha por uma coisa que faço todos os dias", escreveu no Instagram.



Para a modelo há outras histórias mais merecedoras de destaque que não são verdadeiramente discutidas no mundo.



"Uma mulher vai para um campo de treino em duas semanas para servir o nosso país, outra mulher fez uma mastectomia e outra é sobrevivente de cancro, medalha de ouro nos paraolímpicos e mãe. Essas são as histórias que o mundo deve estar a discutir!"



A modelo acrescenta ainda que procura normalizar a amamentação e que as manchetes que se fizeram nem sequer deveria ter sido feitas pois era apenas uma mãe, como muitas outras, que estava a alimentar a sua filha.









