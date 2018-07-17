Correio da Manhã

Modelo amamenta filha em desfile da Sports Illustrated

Imagens estão a gerar polémica.
15:20
Mara Martin não queria acreditar quando viu fotografias suas a amamentar a filha na passerelle de um evento de moda da Sports Illustrated nas manchetes de vários meios de comunicação. 

A imagem foi captada durante um desfile e está a gerar polémica. A modelo, natural do Michigan, nos Estados Unidos, é uma das 16 finalistas do evento de moda da marca e desfilou num fato de banho dourado enquanto amamentava a filha de cinco meses.

A menina, Ari, usava uns auscultadores para estar protegida do barulho da música e multidão. 

Apesar de ter recebido milheres de elogios pela atitude "de coragem", Mara não entende o porquê de tanta atenção. 

"Nem acredito que estou a ver manchetes com fotografias minhas e da minha filha por uma coisa que faço todos os dias", escreveu no Instagram. 

Para a modelo há outras histórias mais merecedoras de destaque que não são verdadeiramente discutidas no mundo. 

"Uma mulher vai para um campo de treino em duas semanas para servir o nosso país, outra mulher fez uma mastectomia e outra é sobrevivente de cancro, medalha de ouro nos paraolímpicos e mãe. Essas são as histórias que o mundo deve estar a discutir!"

A modelo acrescenta ainda que procura normalizar a amamentação e que as manchetes que se fizeram nem sequer deveria ter sido feitas pois era apenas uma mãe, como muitas outras, que estava a alimentar a sua filha. 

Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle ???), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there... I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch

Uma publicação partilhada por Mara Martin (@_maramartin_) a


