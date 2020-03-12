 
Nova Iorque fecha cinemas, teatros e proíbe multidões com mais de 500 pessoas

Espetáculos na Broadway foram cancelados.
18:47
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo FOTO: Getty Images
O governador de Nova Iorque, Andrew Cuomo, ordenou o encerramento de cinemas, teatros e proibiu multidões com mais de 500 pessoas. A Broadway foi cancelada.

"Estamos a tomar pedidas para reduzir a densidade populacional em Nova Iorque", avançou Cuomo no twitter.

Nova Iorque Broadway questões sociais questões sociais
