Nova Iorque fecha cinemas, teatros e proíbe multidões com mais de 500 pessoas

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020
Starting Friday at 5pm, gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS.
Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50%.