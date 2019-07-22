 
Príncipe George faz seis anos. Família real divulga nova fotografia do filho de William e Kate

Imagens foram divulgadas na conta oficial do Instagram da família real.
Correio da Manhã 09:25
FOTO: Instagram
O príncipe George, filho de William e Kate, faz esta segunda-feira seis anos e foram divulgadas novas imagens na conta oficial do Instagram da família real.

Na fotografia é possível ver o filho mais velho de William e Kate sorridente.

