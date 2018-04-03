Mulher que disparou na sede Youtube abatida pela polícia

NEW: Police enter YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California amid reports of an active shooter. https://t.co/nToqhLSGq9 pic.twitter.com/f8pVgOr7sG— ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2018
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) 3 de abril de 2018
