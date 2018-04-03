Correio da Manhã

Mulher que disparou na sede Youtube abatida pela polícia

Dezenas de pessoas barricadas dentro do edifício na Califórnia.
21:21
A sede do YouTube está cercada pela polícia após relatos de um tiroteio. Várias pessoas ficaram barricadas dentro do edifício em San Bruno, na Califórnia. A mulher que abriu fogo dentro do edifício terá sido morta pela polícia, avança a NBC.

A televisão FOX diz que há vários feridos, enquanto outros meios de comunicação social avançam que haverá, pelo menos, cinco feridos.

Os hospitais locais também já garantiram ter recebido várias vítimas, não adiantando números concretos nem o seu estado de saúde.

A polícia está a procurar o atirador. A NBC avança que se trata de uma mulher, que entrou no edifício com um top negro e um lenço na cabeça. Terá sido abatida pelas autoridades.




Vadim Lavrusik, um dos funcionários da empresa, relata no Twitter que ouviu tiros e que se barricou com colegas numa sala. Trabalham no campus do Youtube em San Bruno 1700 pessoas.


Imagens divulgadas pelos media norte-americanos revelam dezenas de pessoas a saírem do edifício com os braços no ar, dirigindo-se à polícia.

A polícia de San Bruno aconselhou, via Twitter, as pessoas a manterem-se afastadas da zona, acrescentando que já tem efetivos na área.







Em atualização

