Mulher que disparou na sede Youtube abatida pela polícia

Dezenas de pessoas barricadas dentro do edifício na Califórnia.

21:21

NEW: Police enter YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California amid reports of an active shooter. https://t.co/nToqhLSGq9 pic.twitter.com/f8pVgOr7sG — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2018

A sede do YouTube está cercada pela polícia após relatos de um tiroteio. Várias pessoas ficaram barricadas dentro do edifício em San Bruno, na Califórnia. A mulher que abriu fogo dentro do edifício terá sido morta pela polícia, avança a NBC.A televisão FOX diz que há vários feridos, enquanto outros meios de comunicação social avançam que haverá, pelo menos, cinco feridos.Os hospitais locais também já garantiram ter recebido várias vítimas, não adiantando números concretos nem o seu estado de saúde.A polícia está a procurar o atirador. A NBC avança que se trata de uma mulher, que entrou no edifício com um top negro e um lenço na cabeça. Terá sido abatida pelas autoridades.







Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Imagens divulgadas pelos media norte-americanos revelam dezenas de pessoas a saírem do edifício com os braços no ar, dirigindo-se à polícia.

A polícia de San Bruno aconselhou, via Twitter, as pessoas a manterem-se afastadas da zona, acrescentando que já tem efetivos na área.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) 3 de abril de 2018



Vadim Lavrusik, um dos funcionários da empresa, relata no Twitter que ouviu tiros e que se barricou com colegas numa sala. Trabalham no campus do Youtube em San Bruno 1700 pessoas.Em atualização