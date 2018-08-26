Tiroteio em torneio de videojogos faz quatro mortos na Florida

Um suspeito já foi abatido. Há pessoas escondidas dentro do centro comercial.

Jacksonville Landing

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

em áreas bloqueadas do complexo.

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Couple of saved YouTube LiveStreams from outside the Jacksonville mass shooting, which took place at a Madden 19 Gaming Tournament https://t.co/IY4Wyzpu5yhttps://t.co/dfgezZe2cx — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) August 26, 2018

Um tiroteio aconteceu durante um torneio de videojogos em Jacksonville, no complexo, na Florida, nos EUA, e fez quatro mortos, de acordo com a imprensa local.A agência News4jax informou que há registo de 11 pessoas baleadas, citando fontes policiais. Um suspeito já foi abatido, de acordo com o Twitter da polícia, e não é ainda claro se haverá mais suspeitos.As autoridades pedem calma e que contactem o 112, uma vez que há pessoas escondidasO departamento do xerife de Jacksonville afirma que se trata de um "tiroteio em massa", numa publicação na rede social Twitter."Tiroteio em massa no Jacksonville Landing. Afastem-se da área. A área não é segura neste momento", pode ler-se na publicação.Um vídeo com a transmissão de um dos videojogos daquele torneio permite ouvir os múltiplos tiros disparados e o pânico de quem se encontrava naquele recinto.A agência local News4Jax disse que várias ambulâncias, assim como bombeiros e policiais, estavam no local e que as estradas estavam a ser bloqueadas no centro da cidade.