Tiroteio em torneio de videojogos faz quatro mortos na Florida

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
A agência local News4Jax disse que várias ambulâncias, assim como bombeiros e policiais, estavam no local e que as estradas estavam a ser bloqueadas no centro da cidade.
#BREAKING: Video reportedly captures shooting at #Madden19 Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida https://t.co/ICpyQEmark pic.twitter.com/lX88RkfRZE— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 26, 2018
Couple of saved YouTube LiveStreams from outside the Jacksonville mass shooting, which took place at a Madden 19 Gaming Tournament https://t.co/IY4Wyzpu5yhttps://t.co/dfgezZe2cx— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) August 26, 2018
