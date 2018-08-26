Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Sub-categorias

Notícia

Tiroteio em torneio de videojogos faz quatro mortos na Florida

Um suspeito já foi abatido. Há pessoas escondidas dentro do centro comercial.
19:38
Um tiroteio aconteceu durante um torneio de videojogos em Jacksonville, no complexo Jacksonville Landing, na Florida, nos EUA, e fez quatro mortos, de acordo com a imprensa local.

A agência News4jax informou que há registo de 11 pessoas baleadas, citando fontes policiais. Um suspeito já foi abatido, de acordo com o Twitter da polícia, e não é ainda claro se haverá mais suspeitos.  

As autoridades pedem calma e que contactem o 112, uma vez que há pessoas escondidas em áreas bloqueadas do complexo.


O departamento do xerife de Jacksonville afirma que se trata de um "tiroteio em massa", numa publicação na rede social Twitter. 

"Tiroteio em massa no Jacksonville Landing. Afastem-se da área. A área não é segura neste momento", pode ler-se na publicação.

Um vídeo com a transmissão de um dos videojogos daquele torneio permite ouvir os múltiplos tiros disparados e o pânico de quem se encontrava naquele recinto.

A agência local News4Jax disse que várias ambulâncias, assim como bombeiros e policiais, estavam no local e que as estradas estavam a ser bloqueadas no centro da cidade.

pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!