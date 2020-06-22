Tiroteio provoca dois mortos e faz sete feridos em Charlotte nos Estados Unidos

Edição Portugal | África
Duas pessoas morreram e outras sete ficaram feridas durante um tiroteio em Charlotte, nos Estados Unidos, durante a noite deste domingo avança a CNN e a imprensa local citando o Departamento de Polícia de Charlotte-Mecklenburg.
A polícia diz que haverá vários atiradores envolvidos, mas até agora nenhuma detenção foi feita.
Witnesses tell me people were celebrating Juneteenth here on Beatties Ford all weekend. The celebration was happy, peaceful, positive. Some say then they saw drivers doing donuts in the road and driving fast. Shortly after shots went off and people started running. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/66SGCMSQ4J— Anne Marie Hagerty (@AnneMarieWBTV) June 22, 2020
2 shot dead and 7 injured in a shooting at Juneteenth block party in #Charlotte , North Carolina - 5 others were injured after being hit by vehicles, no arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/fjU3C649tn— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 22, 2020