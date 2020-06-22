 
Tiroteio provoca dois mortos e faz sete feridos em Charlotte nos Estados Unidos

Além das nove pessoas que foram baleadas, dois repórteres afirmam ainda que cinco pessoas ficaram feridas ao serem atropelados por carros. 
Correio da Manhã 10:47
Crime
FOTO: Getty Images

Duas pessoas morreram e outras sete ficaram feridas durante um tiroteio em Charlotte, nos Estados Unidos, durante a noite deste domingo avança a CNN e a imprensa local citando o Departamento de Polícia de Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

Além das nove pessoas que foram baleadas, dois repórteres afirmam ainda que cinco pessoas ficaram feridas ao serem atropelados por carros. 

O incidente, avança a WBTV, aconteceu por volta das 00h00 horas - cerca de 5h00 em Portugal continental - na estrada Beatties Ford, perto da Avenida Catherine Simmons, onde centenas de pessoas estavam reunidas.

A polícia diz que haverá vários atiradores envolvidos, mas até agora nenhuma detenção foi feita.




Charlotte Estados Unidos Departamento de Polícia de Charlotte-Mecklenburg CNN
