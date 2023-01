Leia também Pelo menos oito mortos e vários feridos em festival de música nos EUA

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:Following a scaffolding collapse, there are 3 casualties. 2 people have been transported to an area hospital. Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area. A family reunification area has been established. Media staging is at the corner of Euclid and Morehead https://t.co/jem3s1Xkm8 pic.twitter.com/Fxn6fFYAJo