Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré

Os surfistas portugueses Alexandre Botelho e Hugo Vau foram esta terça-feira engolidos pela força do mar da Nazaré durante o campeonato de Circuito Mundial de Ondas Gigantes - no qual fazem parelha - tendo Alex sido

retirado da água inconsciente. Segundo o Instagram do World Surf League, o Alex encontra-se atualmente estável e consciente no hospital.





Imagens impressionantes, partilhadas no Intagram do World Surf League, mostram agora o momento do incidente e os momentos de salvamento que se seguiram.Nas mesmas imagens é possível ver a força da água a sacudir Alex Botelho que se encontrava no jet ski bem como as ondas violentas que agitavam os surfistas e as equipas que os tentavam resgatar da água.

Alex e Hugo formam a equipa portuguesa do circuito. Alex encontrava-se no jet ski a auxiliar Hugo Vau - que estava a surfar - quando foram engolidos por uma onda gigante.Posteriormente, Vau foi atingido pelo jet ski e socorrido de seguida. Botelho ficou dentro de água inconsciente até ser resgatado pela equipa de segurança da organização do evento.