 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Portugal
9

Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré

Surfistas portugueses sofreram esta terça-feira um acidente durante campeonato de Circuito Mundial de Ondas Gigantes.
Correio da Manhã 19:58
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Imagens impressionantes mostram força das ondas a sacudir jet ski onde estava Alex Botelho na Nazaré
Os surfistas portugueses Alexandre Botelho e Hugo Vau foram esta terça-feira engolidos pela força do mar da Nazaré durante o campeonato de Circuito Mundial de Ondas Gigantes - no qual fazem parelha - tendo Alex sido retirado da água inconsciente. Segundo o Instagram do World Surf League, o Alex encontra-se atualmente estável e consciente no hospital. 

Imagens impressionantes, partilhadas no Intagram do World Surf League, mostram agora o momento do incidente e os momentos de salvamento que se seguiram. 

Nas mesmas imagens é possível ver a força da água a sacudir Alex Botelho que se encontrava no jet ski bem como as ondas violentas que agitavam os surfistas e as equipas que os tentavam resgatar da água. 

Alex e Hugo formam a equipa portuguesa do circuito. Alex encontrava-se no jet ski a auxiliar Hugo Vau - que estava a surfar - quando foram engolidos por uma onda gigante.

Posteriormente, Vau foi atingido pelo jet ski e socorrido de seguida. Botelho ficou dentro de água inconsciente até ser resgatado pela equipa de segurança da organização do evento.
world surf league nazaré hugo vau alexandre botelho circuito mundial de ondas grandes instagram alex acidentes e desastres desporto surf
World Surf League Nazaré Hugo Vau Alexandre Botelho Circuito Mundial de Ondas Grandes Instagram Alex acidentes e desastres desporto surf
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)