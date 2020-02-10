 
3

Do discurso emocionado de Joaquin Phoenix à atuação surpresa de Eminem: os pontos altos da noite de Óscares

Ator que protagonizou 'Joker' ficou em lágrimas no final do discurso.
Correio da Manhã 10 de Fevereiro de 2020 às 08:48
A 'surpresa' da noite de Óscares até pode ter sido a vitória categórica do filme sul-coreano 'Parasite', mas a cerimónia ficou marcada pelo emocionante discurso de Joaquin Phoenix após vencer o Óscar de melhor ator e também pela atuação do rapper Eminem, 17 anos depois de ter recebido um Óscar e de ter faltado à cerimónia.

joaquin phoenix eminem óscar parasite óscares phoenix february estilo de vida e lazer
Joaquin Phoenix Eminem Óscar Parasite Óscares Phoenix February estilo de vida e lazer
