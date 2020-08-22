 
Morreu Jack Sherman, guitarrista dos Red Hot Chili Peppers

Artista tinha 64 anos. Banda avançou a notícia na página de Instagram.
Correio da Manhã 09:21
Jack Sherman
Jack Sherman FOTO: Getty
Morreu este sábado Jack Sherman, ex-guitarrista da banda Red Hot Chili Peppers, aos 64 anos.

A banda avançou a notícia na página de Instagram, onde deseja ao artista "uma navegação tranquila para o mundo do além".

 "O Jack tocou no nosso álbum de estreia e também na nossa primeira tour nos EUA. Era único e agradecemos-lhe por todos os momentos, bons maus e intermédios", lê-se na publicação.


jack sherman red hot chili peppers instagram
Jack Sherman Red Hot Chili Peppers Instagram
