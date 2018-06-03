Correio da Manhã

Rapariga de 13 anos mata amiga de 14 à facada após discussão sobre roupas

Pais da vítima acusam mãe da agressora de ter assistido à briga sem fazer nada.
10:39
Uma rapariga de 13 anos, cuja identidade não foi revelada, foi detida nos Estados Unidos, sob suspeita de ter esfaqueado mortalmente uma amiga de 14 anos, com quem discutiu.

O jornal Star Telegram conta que as duas jovens do estado do Texas eram amigas. Na madrugada de terça-feira, as duas envolveram-se numa violenta discussão e Nylah Lightfoot, de 14 anos, foi esfaqueada no pescoço e no peito. Acabou por não resistir aos ferimentos.

O caso começou quando a jovem agressora convidou Nylah para dormir em sua casa. Mas Anntoinette Carter, mãe da vítima, não deixou. Ainda assim, Nylah foi a casa da amiga buscar umas roupas que ali tinha deixado e foi aí que a discussão começou.

