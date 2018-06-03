Rapariga de 13 anos mata amiga de 14 à facada após discussão sobre roupas

Pais da vítima acusam mãe da agressora de ter assistido à briga sem fazer nada.

Nylah Lightfoot, de 14 anos, foi esfaqueada no pescoço e no peito. Acabou por não resistir aos ferimentos.





Uma rapariga de 13 anos, cuja identidade não foi revelada, foi detida nos Estados Unidos, sob suspeita de ter esfaqueado mortalmente uma amiga de 14 anos, com quem discutiu.O jornal Star Telegram conta que as duas jovens do estado do Texas eram amigas. Na madrugada de terça-feira, as duas envolveram-se numa violenta discussão eO caso começou quando a jovem agressora convidou Nylah para dormir em sua casa. Mas Anntoinette Carter, mãe da vítima, não deixou. Ainda assim, Nylah foi a casa da amiga buscar umas roupas que ali tinha deixado e foi aí que a discussão começou.Anntoinette conta que as menores se envolveram numa discussão que descambou na troca de agressões. Nylah terá ganho a luta, mas a amiga vingou-se ao ir buscar uma faca com que matou a amiga.A mãe da vítima diz que a mãe da agressora estava em casa e assistiu à discussão entre as duas menores, mas nada fez para impedir as agressões.A agressora está detida, mas a mãe desta clama a sua inocência, limitando-se a dizer à imprensa que "a verdade será conhecida".

A 13-year-old girl will be held in custody while she awaits trial in the stabbing death of another teen girl, State District Judge Timothy Menikos decided Thursday in Tarrant County juvenile court.

A woman at the hearing who would not give her name but identified herself as the suspect's mother said she did not want to make a statement. The suspect is not being identified because of her age.

"The truth will come out," the woman said as she walked away.

The slaying victim, 14-year-old Nylah Lightfoot, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospitalafter police responded to a cutting call shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Sycamore Center Villas in south Fort Worth.

She was pronounced dead from stab wounds to the neck and chest upon arrival, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.





The incident happened after the two girls had a verbal altercation, according to Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman.

On Wednesday, Perez said that the juvenile suspect was arrested at her residence without incident. Police could not provide further information because she is a juvenile, he said.

The mother of the victim, Anntoinette Carter, said outside the juvenile court that the argument between the two girls started when the suspect asked to spend the night at the mother's house and she said "no."

The suspect asked Lightfoot to come to her house and get her clothes and the two girls got into an argument, Carter said. The argument led to a fight, which Lightfoot won, but the suspect retaliated with a knife, Carter said.

The suspect and Lightfoot were off-and-on friends, Carter said.

At least one adult in the house stood by and watched as the fight that led to the stabbing intensified, Carter said.

"Now I'm daughterless," Carter said. "And my heart feels like it's just been ripped out and stomped on."