A história de amor entre Iggy Pop e o cão que resgatou das ruas mas que acabou em tragédia

Punk rocker juntou-se à iniciativa 'Bedtime Stories' do 'NewMuseum' de Nova Iorque para combater o isolamento.
Correio da Manhã 16:22
O músico Iggy Pop juntou-se à iniciativa 'Bedtime Story' do NewMuseum de Nova Iorque para combater o isolamento e durante dois minutos contou a história da forte relação que teve com um cão que resgatou das ruas mas que acabou com um fim trágico.

Na voz do punk rocker, a história da despedida de 'Trombo', o cão que Iggy Pop resgatou das ruas e que se tornou no animal "que tinha procurado durante toda a vida".

Iggy diz que 'Trombo' foi o único cão da sua vida e recordou os momentos de alegria que viveu com o cachorro e que acabaram eternizados em várias fotografias que ainda hoje recorda.

Ouça a homenagem do músico que eternizou 'I Wanna Be Your Dog'
Ver essa foto no Instagram

As part of its series of new digital initiatives, we're excited to announce "Bedtime Stories," a project initiated by Maurizio Cattelan. Inviting friends and other artists and performers he admires to keep us company, Cattelan imagined "Bedtime Stories" as a way of staying together during these days of isolation. Each participant has been asked to read a selection from their favorite book – a sentence, passage, chapter, or more – to be shared with the New Museum’s online audiences. Some chose to read existing works, others to read their own writings, still others to create impromptu performances. Whether drawn from memory, imagination, or cherished volumes kept close at hand, the recordings by artists were captured quickly in an unfiltered fashion on phones or laptops in their homes or studios around the world. A new installment of "Bedtime Stories" will be made available each day through the end of June on our IGTV channel and at the link in our bio. First up, we have a bedtime story from Iggy Pop. @iggypopofficial @lomavistarecordings

Uma publicação compartilhada por New Museum (@newmuseum) em

Iggy Pop Bedtime Story Bedtime Stories artes cultura e entretenimento interesse humano newmuseum bedtimestory
