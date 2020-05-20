A história de amor entre Iggy Pop e o cão que resgatou das ruas mas que acabou em tragédia

O músico Iggy Pop juntou-se à iniciativa 'Bedtime Story' do NewMuseum de Nova Iorque para combater o isolamento e durante dois minutos contou a história da forte relação que teve com um cão que resgatou das ruas mas que acabou com um fim trágico.Na voz do punk rocker, a história da despedida de 'Trombo', o cão que Iggy Pop resgatou das ruas e que se tornou no animal "que tinha procurado durante toda a vida".Iggy diz que 'Trombo' foi o único cão da sua vida e recordou os momentos de alegria que viveu com o cachorro e que acabaram eternizados em várias fotografias que ainda hoje recorda.