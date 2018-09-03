Blogger ameaçada de morte depois de publicar foto no Instagram

The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea. My morning routine is now live on YouTube - and while I don't show you my real bed hair (trust me, it's not pretty), I do give you a little insight into how I start my day in a positive way. Head over to my stories for a swipe up link - and let me know what you think! It features my morning habit of rinsing with Listerine Advanced White to help whiten my teeth. @listerineukireland #BringOutTheBold | This is a paid partnership with Listerine.

A post shared by Scarlett London (@scarlettlondon) on Aug 31, 2018 at 12:03am PDT