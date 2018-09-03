Blogger ameaçada de morte depois de publicar foto no Instagram

A blogger Scarlett London gerou uma enorme polémica com uma das suas mais recentes publicações na rede social Instagram. A jovem foi ameaçada de morte e duramente criticada por alegadamente "transmitir uma vida que não é real".
Scarlett, de 24 anos, surge sentada na cama, maquilhada e penteada, com balões de hélio e um pequeno-almoço bastante apelativo, exibindo um acordar perfeito aos seus seguidores.
The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea. My morning routine is now live on YouTube - and while I don't show you my real bed hair (trust me, it's not pretty), I do give you a little insight into how I start my day in a positive way. Head over to my stories for a swipe up link - and let me know what you think! It features my morning habit of rinsing with Listerine Advanced White to help whiten my teeth. @listerineukireland #BringOutTheBold | This is a paid partnership with Listerine.
A post shared by Scarlett London (@scarlettlondon) on
Muitas pessoas consideraram o cenário demasiado exagerado e acusam a jovem de iludir as pessoas. As panquecas também são criticadas quando os seguidores afirmam que se trata de tortillas pré-cozinhadas. As críticas vão também para a caneca que dizem estar vazia por forma a simular um pequeno-almoço que não é real.
Numa outra publicação, a blogger confirma que a sua fotografia gerou uma onda de comentários negativos e duras críticas, e garante ainda que devido à mesma imagem tem sido ameaçada de morte.
In the last 48 hours, grown men & women, MP’s, women’s equality representatives, journalists, actresses and broadcasters have discovered my Instagram feed and decided to pick it apart online, in front of thousands. Each time I refresh my page, hundreds of new nasty messages pour onto my Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, some of which have contained malicious death threats. There are now hundreds of thousands of tweets circling the internet, shaming me. I implore those mindlessly sharing this content to research who I am as a person, before they further drag my name and image through the mud. Yes, I do adverts on here, but only with brands I genuinely use and would spend money on myself. My feed isn’t a place of reality (let’s talk about Exhibit A - above - I mean who spends their time in such a beautiful city, perched on a ledge, ice-cream in hand and smile permanently affixed to her face, it’s staged guys). Sometimes my photos are whimsical and OTT and a little too pink, but I’m not presenting this as an ‘idealistic’ version of life that young girls should aspire to. Those who follow me will know my reality. I try to raise awareness for the digestive condition I suffer from, the same condition that years ago threatened me graduating from university. My Instagram has been an outlet to show you can be positive and have fun with life, despite this condition. I personally don’t think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to. And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I’ve ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite. I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past. I am and will be okay after this hideous experience. But another young girl or guy as the subject of a targeted hate campaign might not be okay. Please remember at the centre of of every viral storm is a human being. ??
A post shared by Scarlett London (@scarlettlondon) on
