 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
9

Buraco na camada do ozono sobre o oceano Ártico fechou-se

Um vórtice polar causou o fenómeno.
Correio da Manhã 16:19
Buraco na camada do ozono sobre o oceano Ártico fechou-se
Buraco na camada do ozono sobre o oceano Ártico fechou-se FOTO: Twitter
Um buraco "sem precedentes" que se abriu há semanas na camada do ozono sobre o Pólo Norte fechou-se, informaram cientistas que observaram o fenómeno.

Tratava-se de um buraco causado por padrões de temperaturas pouco habituais no Ártico. Particularmente frio e ventos fortes que criaram um vórtice polar, explica Copernicus, programa de observação da Terra da União Europeia.

Os cientistas afirmaram que este fenómeno não esteve relacionado com a redução da poluição, devido ao isolamento causado pela pandemia. "Teve origem num vórtice polar anormalmente forte e duradouro e não em alterações climáticas," esclareceram.

Já tinham existido buracos na camada do ozono naquela região mas este foi o maior. "É a primeira vez que se pode falar sobre verdadeiros buracos no ozono no Ártico", afirmaram os cientistas.

pólo norte ártico copernicus ambiente aquecimento global
Pólo Norte Ártico Copernicus ambiente aquecimento global
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)